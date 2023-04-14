STATE GOVERNMENT
• Assembly Bill 575, a bill to make three improvements to California’s Paid Family Leave law, was approved by the Assembly Committee on Insurance this week.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
STATE GOVERNMENT
• Assembly Bill 575, a bill to make three improvements to California’s Paid Family Leave law, was approved by the Assembly Committee on Insurance this week.
Authored by Assemblymember Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, Assembly Bill 575 calls for several important changes to existing requirements including removing the provision preventing more than one caregiver from receiving Paid Family Leave to care for the same family member at the same time; make PFL available for child bonding when a guardian newly assumes responsibility for a child in loco parentis; remove the provision of PFL that allows employers to require employees to use two weeks of accrued vacation before they can receive PFL benefits.
Under current law, those seeking PFL benefits to provide care must certify that no other family member could provide care at the same time to qualify for PFL benefits, preventing, for example, both parents from caring for a sick child.
• Senate Bill 608, which would steer more money to programs that focus on addressing childhood injuries and illnesses, passed the Senate Transportation Committee Tuesday on 14-0 vote.
Authored by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, the bill updates the Kids’ Plates program both by raising fees for the “Have a Heart, Be a Star, Help Our Kids” license plates that people can buy and changing the distribution formula to ensure money is equally distributed across all 58 counties to improve health outcomes for California’s kids.
SB 608 increases the cost of the specialty license plates and reallocates the money to local child care and development planning councils to support their efforts to recruit new child care providers, as well as conduct safety and education training, according to Becker’s office.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Join us for this FREE community event at the San Mateo Garden Center! Located at the corner … Read morePlant Sale & Craft Fair
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.