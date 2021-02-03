Government Watch

Regional government
• San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina joined the SamTrans Board of Directors representing the Northern Judicial Cities at its February meeting. Medina currently serves as vice chair of the San Mateo County Transportation Authority Board of Directors.
The SamTrans board consists of nine members: three members who are appointed by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, two members of the Board of Supervisors and one who possesses expertise in the field of transportation; three members appointed by the City Selection Committee of the Council of Cities, who are councilmembers representing the northern, central and southern portions of the county; and three public members, one of whom must be a coastside resident. Board member terms are four years.
