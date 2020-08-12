Government Watch

City government
• A mini retreat study session meant to help set priorities for the San Carlos City Council will be 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Some topics up for discussion include the city’s COVID-19 response, child care and youth programming, social and racial justice, police reporting and housing. A total of nine areas of concern will be openly discussed by councilmembers but no actions will be taken.
The City Council will meet remotely at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, and will be streamed live at sancarlosca.iqm2.com. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. To participate call (669) 900-9128, Meeting ID: 835 2860 9267.
