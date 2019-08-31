Government Watch

State government
• The California Senate Friday passed Jojo’s Act, the bill by state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, that would help students living with severe disabilities who rely on medicinal cannabis and need to take their medication during the school day. Senate Bill 223 now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.
Named for a South San Francisco teenager, Jojo’s Act would enable K-12 school district boards, county boards of education and governing bodies of charter schools to choose whether to allow a student’s parent or guardian to administer medicinal cannabis to the child on campus under strict supervision and conditions. SB 223 does not create a mandate, according to Hill’s office.
• A countywide effort to address sea level rise took a major step Friday when Assembly Bill 825, authored by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, cleared the California Assembly floor.
If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs AB 825 in the coming weeks, the bill would expand the San Mateo County Flood Control District’s responsibilities to allow city and county officials to collaborate on measures to mitigate the effect of sea level rise. The district would also be renamed the Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency Agency, according to Mullin’s office.
