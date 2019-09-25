Government Watch

CITY GOVERNMENT
• The San Bruno City Council unanimously approved a proposal to replace one Norfolk island pine with a mature coast live oak and keep a deodar cedar at city property on Florida Avenue where a new park is to be built.
The Tuesday, Sept. 24, decision settled a dispute with a community group threatening to sue the city, due to frustrations over an initial proposal to remove both tress from the site at 324 Florida Ave. Councilman Marty Medina recused himself from voting.
EDUCATION
• The San Mateo Union High School District unanimously agreed to move ahead with a proposal to install security cameras at district campuses.
Under the Thursday, Sept. 19, decision, officials will draft designs for the surveillance technology which is slated to cost in the ballpark of $3 million, according to a district report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.