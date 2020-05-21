Government Watch

State government
• Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, announced his introduction of ACA 25, a measure to amend the California Constitution to allow the Legislature to continue working when an emergency prevents members from convening at the state Capitol. The measure would require a state of emergency declared by the president of the United States or the governor of California and would become part of the Constitution only if approved by the voters in the upcoming November election.
City government
• The San Carlos City Council will receive verbal updates on the novel coronavirus Tuesday evening including an update on street closure plans, a community supported initiative aimed to boost safer outdoor activity. An update on the Parks and Recreation summer camps and programs will also be provided in light of a new county health order permitting such activities under strict guidelines. Members will also receive a report on the small business grant program financed through the San Mateo County Strong Fund.
In other business, the council will consider adopting a resolution granting the city manager authorization to enter a consulting agreement with MIG, a Berkeley-based company, for the city’s General Plan update and corresponding zoning amendments.
The city council will meet remotely at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, and will be streamed live at sancarlosca.iqm2.com and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. (669) 900-9128 or (253) 215-8782 Meeting ID: 452 388 965.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.