Government watch

State government
• Starting January 1, hospitals, clinics and other health facilities must report allegations of patient sexual abuse and other sexual misconduct by medical professionals to the appropriate state licensing authorities within 15 days of receiving a written complaint from the patient, under legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and authored by state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo.
Senate Bill 425 makes hospitals, clinics and a variety of health facilities responsible for reporting a patient’s written complaint of sexual abuse and other sexual misconduct by doctors and a range of other medical professionals to the appropriate state licensing board. Hill introduced the bill to close legal loopholes that allowed subjects of repeated sexual abuse and misconduct complaints to work at health facilities for years — without licensing boards being aware of the problem — because there was no requirement for the facilities to report the allegations to the relevant regulatory agency, according to Hill’s office.
Each incident of failing to report as SB 425 requires is subject to a civil fine of as much as $50,000. The fine would increase to as much as $100,000 for each willful failure to report, according to Hill’s office.
