Government Watch

State government
• Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, chair of the Assembly Committee on Elections and Redistricting, has announced he will introduce legislation to require that all registered California voters be mailed a ballot for the 2020 general election.
Berman will amend his existing bill, AB 860, to require that every registered California voter receive a vote by mail ballot for this November’s presidential general election. Limited in-person voting opportunities would remain available for voters in a manner that is consistent with the need to protect the health and safety of voters and election workers, according to his office.
For the March 2020 statewide primary election, approximately 78% of California’s registered voters received a ballot in the mail.
