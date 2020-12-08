Government Watch

City government
• The Redwood City Council named Giselle Hale as vice mayor to complete outgoing Councilwoman Shelly Masur’s term, during its biannual rotation ceremony Dec. 7. This year’s mayor, Diane Howard, will complete her term in December of 2021. The council also welcomed back Alicia Aguirre who won her seat in the Nov. 3 election along with former mayor Jeff Gee, former planning commissioner Michael Smith and newcomer Lissette Espinoza-Garnica.
• The San Mateo City Council named Eric Rodriguez as mayor and Rick Bonilla as deputy mayor, during its annual rotation ceremony Dec. 7. This year’s mayor, Joe Goethals, returns to the council. The council also welcomed back Diane Papan and Amourence Lee, who won their seats in the Nov. 3 election.
• The Foster City Council named Sanjay Gehani mayor and Richa Awasthi vice mayor during its annual rotation ceremony Dec. 7. This year’s mayor Cathy Mahanpour left the council after losing her re-election bid. The council welcomed back Jon Froomin and Sam Hindi and also welcomed new councilman Patrick Sullivan. All three won their seats in the Nov. 3 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.