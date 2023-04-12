• Assembly Bill 893, a bill to require peer to peer car rental companies to adhere to requirements related to airport operations, the collection of fees on rental transactions and the collection of the state tourism assessment fee, was approved by the Assembly Committee on the Judiciary.
Authored by Assemblymember Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, Assembly Bill 893 will ensure that vehicles rented through third party platforms similarly pay local and state fees that support vital public services, placing the peer to peer platforms on a level playing field with traditional car rental services. These include local levies such as those imposed in San Mateo County that help address local needs and fees supporting the California Office of Tourism which markets California as a destination, helping to attract billions of dollars in spending by visitors.
California law currently does not regulate personal vehicle sharing programs in the same manner it regulates rental car companies. Assembly Bill 893 will require peer to peer services to simply meet the same standard as all other vehicle rental services, according to Papan’s office.
• Senate Bill 362, a bill that would allow Californians who want to control access to their personal information to be able to hit the “delete” button when it comes to a data broker’s ability to collect and maintain information, will be heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee on April 18
Authored by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, the legislation would require data brokers to register with the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) and disclose the types of personal information they collect; the CPPA would create a simple way for Californians to direct all data brokers to delete their personal information, free of charge; and data brokers that fail to adhere to the law would face civil penalties and administrative fines set by the attorney general and the CPPA, according to Becker’s office.
