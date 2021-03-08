Government Watch

Federal government
• U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, announced this year’s districtwide Congressional Art Competition to discover and celebrate talented high school artists and their work. Due to COVID, the competition will be held virtually and students will submit their art for judging online. The winning artist will have their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
All high school students from throughout the 18th Congressional District from Redwood City south to Santa Cruz are invited to participate. Students can participate by digitally submitting their works of art to Eshoo’s Palo Alto office by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23. Students may do so by emailing a high-quality photograph of their artwork, together with a completed Student Information and Release Form, to eshoo.artcompetition@mail.house.gov. A local reception will be held to announce the winner and honor all participants at a later date.
The winning artist whose work is chosen by a panel of distinguished local artists has the honor of having his or her artwork displayed in the corridors of the nation’s Capitol for one year. He or she may also be awarded two round-trip airline tickets to Washington, D.C., courtesy of Southwest Airlines, to attend a potential reception with other talented young artists at the unveiling of their works in the Capitol. Additional information about the reception will be available at a later date.
Detailed guidelines for the competition can be found at eshoo.house.gov/services/art-competition.
