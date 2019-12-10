Government Watch

City government
• At its Monday meeting, the San Carlos City Council unanimously voted for Ron Collins to serve as mayor and for Laura Parmer-Lohan to serve as the city’s vice mayor. Elected to the council in 2015, Collins served as vice mayor last year and will take the reins from Mark Olbert, who will remain on the council. Parmer-Lohan was elected in 2018.
• Per the Redwood City Council’s newly adopted rotation policy, Diane Howard is now mayor and Shelly Masur is vice mayor. For the past two years, Ian Bain has served as mayor and Howard was vice mayor. Bain is remaining on the council.
Education
• The San Mateo County Community College District named Karen Schwarz president of the Board of Trustees, and Thomas Nuris was selected as vice president, according to the board’s annual reorganization. Former board president Maurice Goodman rotates to again serving as trustee.
