Government Watch

City government
• At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Half Moon Bay City Council appointed Adam Eisen as mayor and Robert Brownstone as vice mayor after Harvey Rarback served as mayor and Eisein served as vice mayor throughout 2019. Rarback rotates back to councilman.
Education
• The Burlingame Elementary School District Board of Trustees named Kay Coskey as president, and Elizabeth Kendall as vice president, as part of its annual rotation. New Trustee Kate Reed was also sworn in during the meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17. Reed will fill the seat vacated by former president Mark Intrieri, who did not seek re-election this fall.
