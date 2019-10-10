Government Watch

State government
• Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Jojo’s Act, the bill by state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, that would help students living with severe disabilities who rely on medicinal cannabis and need to take their medication during the school day.
Named for a South San Francisco teenager, Jojo’s Act would enable K-12 school district boards, county boards of education and governing bodies of charter schools to choose whether to allow a student’s parent or guardian to administer medicinal cannabis to the child on campus under strict supervision and conditions. Senate Bill 223 does not create a mandate, according to Hill’s office.
City government
• The San Bruno City Council unanimously agreed to enter an exclusive negotiating agreement with Blackridge LLC for development of a new hotel on city land near the intersection of Interstate 380 and El Camino Real.
Officials will spend the following months working to establish sales terms for the site known as the Crossing, with an eye on finalizing an agreement by February.
Blackridge offered $6 million to develop an Element Hotel, with 180 rooms, up to 140 surface parking spaces and a community room as big as 1,500 square feet.
