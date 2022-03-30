Government Watch

LOCAL GOVERNMENT
• Foster City is looking to fill four vacant seats on its Planning Commission and is accepting applications until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28. Visit fostercity.org/bc-pc for more information on the application process.
• San Mateo County residents can now receive updates and event announcements directly from the county through the Simplicity mobile app available in the app store.
