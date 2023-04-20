STATE GOVERNMENT
• Assembly Bill 246, which aims to remove toxic chemicals from menstrual products, was approved by the Assembly Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials this week..
STATE GOVERNMENT
• Assembly Bill 246, which aims to remove toxic chemicals from menstrual products, was approved by the Assembly Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials this week..
Authored by Assemblymember Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, AB 246 will remove perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) class chemicals that have already been removed from clothing, children’s toys, cookware and food packaging but remain in many menstrual products.
PFAS cannot be metabolized and instead accumulates in the human body. Exposure to PFAS and the accrual of these chemicals pose long-term health risks. Research has linked high rates of contaminant exposure in the vaginal area to a variety of health conditions including: accelerated ovarian aging, period irregularities and ovarian disorders like polycystic ovarian syndrome, according to Papan’s office.
