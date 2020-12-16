Government Watch

City government
• The Half Moon Bay City Council named Robert Brownstone mayor and Debbie Ruddock vice mayor during its annual rotation ceremony Dec. 15. This year’s mayor Adam Eisen left the council after losing in the Nov. 3 election. The council welcomed Joaquin Jimenez to the council to fill Eisen’s seat. The council also welcomed back Harvey Rarback, who won his seat in the Nov. 3 election.
