Government Watch

State government
• Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 571, authored by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, that establishes default campaign contribution limits of $4,700 for city and county elections.
While state law established contribution limits for candidates running for state office, there were no contribution limits in place for candidates running for local office in 78% of the cities and 72% of the counties in California.
Without a local government adopting its own campaign contribution limits, literally any amount could be contributed directly to a candidate running for local office. Jurisdictions adopting their own contribution limits, whether higher or lower, would not be subject to the default limit, according to Mullin’s office.
