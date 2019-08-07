Government Watch

State government

• State Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, will hold a Java with Jerry event in Burlingame Friday, Aug. 9, to allow constituents to bring ideas, questions and concerns about legislative issues. The event is 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at il piccolo caffe at 1219 Broadway, Burlingame.

For more information call the district office at (650) 212-3313.

