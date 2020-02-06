Government Watch

State government
• State Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, introduced legislation Wednesday, Feb. 5, to require retailers in California to accept cash payments for goods and services purchased in person, lifting a barrier for would-be customers who cannot participate in cashless transactions. Senate Bill 926 does not prohibit cashless transactions, but retailers that now rely on them exclusively would also have to accept dollars and cents as payment if the legislation becomes law, according to Hill’s office.
