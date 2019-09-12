Government Watch

State government
• A bill authored by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, to modify the existing San Mateo County Flood Control District to rename it the Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, creating the first county-level agency in the state to directly tackle sea level rise, was signed by the governor.
The expansion of the existing Flood Control District’s responsibilities will allow city and county representatives to focus on the serious and unique challenges presented by sea level rise, including necessary flood prevention infrastructure projects. This coordinated and proactive approach through Assembly Bill 825 will allow San Mateo County communities to develop a collective plan to protect against flooding and sea level rise, according to Mullin’s office.
“While many efforts to address sea level rise, flooding and coastal erosion are already well underway, San Mateo County’s 20 cities need a coordinated approach to adequately prepare for these threats across the county as a whole. San Mateo County has a long-standing reputation for being innovative and collaborative,” Mullin said in a prepared statement. “I believe that their efforts to address sea level rise through the creation of this new district can, and will, be a model for others in our state to follow. I’m pleased that AB 825 provided the opportunity to move this effort forward. ”
• A bill authored by Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, to allow the Bay Area to raise funding for affordable housing on a regional ballot passed the Assembly on a concurrence vote Thursday and now moves to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for his signature. Assembly Bill 1487 would enable elected regional leaders to place funding measures on future ballots for the nine-county Bay Area region, to provide critical funding for affordable housing projects across the Bay Area, according to Chiu’s office.
Assembly Bill 1482 allows the Executive Board of the Association of Bay Area Governments and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to place new funding measures on the ballot in the nine-county Bay Area, similar to what has already been allowed in the Bay Area for transportation and San Francisco Bay restoration. Possible funding measures that could be placed on a regional ballot include parcel taxes, gross receipts business license taxes, employee taxes and general obligation bonds. AB 1487 would also enable ABAG and MTC to levy a fee on commercial development, according to Chiu’s office.
Newsom will have until Oct. 13 to sign AB 1487.
