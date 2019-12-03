Government Watch

City government
• Joe Goethals was named mayor at the San Mateo City Council’s Dec. 2 meeting. Goethals has served as a councilmember since he was first elected in 2013, and will take the reins from Councilwoman Diane Papan, who served as mayor in 2019. The council voted for Eric Rodriguez, who was elected to the council in 2017, to serve as deputy mayor.
