Government Watch

Federal government
• U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, introduced legislation to protect against price gouging during national emergencies. The Unconscionable Pricing Act will ensure that state governments and private and nonprofit businesses attempting to purchase personal protective equipment and other necessary supplies aren’t subject to the mercy of profiteers by preventing sellers from raising prices of covered items by 10% or more during emergency declarations. The Unconscionable Pricing Act is co-sponsored by U.S. representatives Steve Cohen (TN-9), Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) and Grace Meng (NY-6).
