Government Watch

COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Results from San Mateo County’s June 7 elections have been officially certified, Chief Elections Officer Mark Church announced in a press release Friday. Voter turnout was 38.4% and of the 166,405 ballots cast, 96% of them were through Vote by Mail.
