Government Watch

• Legislation by State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, Senate Bill 339, the Gas Tax Alternative Pilot, passed the Senate by a vote of 26-9. This pilot program allows California to study a road user charge based on vehicle miles traveled instead of relying on gas taxes.
The California Road Charge Pilot Program has existed since 2015, and under SB 339, will be extended to 2027 and expanded to include an actual fee collection program (with participants reimbursed with the amount they would’ve paid in gas taxes over that period). Participation in the pilot program is entirely voluntary — no one will be forced to participate. The pilot program will allow state agencies to evaluate and refine the approach for future consideration of broader application, according to Wiener’s office.
The Gas Tax Alternative Pilot would expand the current California Road Charge Pilot to further explore a “user pays” system that requires drivers pay for their vehicle miles traveled (VMT) to fund road and highway infrastructure and maintenance, according to Wiener’s office.
