Government Watch

State government
• AB 1168, by Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin has been signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bill requires emergency dispatch/call centers statewide to implement text to 9-1-1 and real-time text services by 2021.
Currently San Mateo, Sacramento, and Los Angeles are some of the counties that have already implemented this technology and AB 1168 requires the service to be implemented consistently throughout California by 2021. Currently, services such as Text Telephones and Video Relay Services, make it possible for the deaf and hard of hearing community to communicate with emergency dispatchers, but access is sometimes delayed due to translation and as new technology continues to advance, these services are not the most accessible form of communication, according to Mullin’s office.
City government
• The Redwood City Council on Monday, Sept. 9, will hold a study session on a massive mixed-use development proposal and consider a new policy for selecting the mayor and vice mayor.
The development proposal, submitted by Greystar, is known as the South Main Mixed-Use Project. It entails six buildings, five for offices and one containing 272 residential units for rent, 60 of which are affordable. Office space will total 580,000 square feet, retail will span 10,000 square feet and a public child care center will occupy 10,000 square feet.
On Monday, the council will also consider selecting the mayor and vice mayor via a rotation rather than a majority vote by councilmembers as is the current process. The city’s charter states the council should select the mayor and vice mayor but is silent as to how to do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.