Government Watch

• A bill that would provide an income tax credit equal to 25% of the value of land or property donated by employers to a qualified nonprofit organization for the construction of affordable housing, was approved by the Assembly Committee on Revenue and Taxation.
Authored by Assemblywoman Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, Assembly Bill 926 will incentivize employers to take an active role in addressing the housing crisis. Under this measure, an employer could claim an income tax credit through assisting a housing insecure work force. Employers could claim a tax credit equal to 25% of any land or property donated to a qualified nonprofit organization for the construction of affordable housing, according to Papan’s office.
The legislation will open the opportunity for employers to donate property to house low and moderate income residents and provide qualifying employees first priority to secure the housing, according to Papan’s office. The bill will be heard in the Assembly Committee on Appropriations this month.
