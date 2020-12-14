Government Watch

State government
• Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins named state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, to four Senate committees Monday. The Peninsula Democrat is now a member of the Senate Business, Professions and Economic Development Committee, the Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee, the Governmental Organization Committee and the Transportation Committee.
In addition, Becker was named vice chair of the Joint Legislative Committee on Climate Change Policies and a member of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee. The joint committees are made up of members from the state Assembly and the Senate.
Becker represents California’s 13th Senate District, which stretches from the San Mateo County cities of Pacifica and Brisbane to the city of Sunnyvale in Santa Clara County. He was sworn into office Dec. 7.
