Government Watch

• Low-income Californians would get a state sales tax break when replacing an older vehicle with an electric or hybrid car, under legislation authored by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, that was approved by a key Senate Committee May 6.

Becker’s Senate Bill 771 creates a new incentive for Californians participating in the Clean Cars 4 All program. Clean Cars 4 All currently offers up to $9,500 in offsets to income-qualified Californians who live in districts covered by the program and who are replacing an older vehicle with a new or used ZEV or hybrid car. SB 771’s added incentive would exempt Clean Cars 4 All participants from paying the state’s portion of sales tax when purchasing a new or used ZEV or hybrid car. Buyers eligible for the program would still be responsible for the portion of sales tax that goes to local governments, according to Becker’s office.

The 4-0 vote by the Senate Governance and Finance Committee advances SB 771 to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

