Government Watch

State government
• The Assembly’s Public Safety Committee passed Senate Bill 58, authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener’, D-San Francisco, this week. The bill decriminalizes possession and use of a set of naturally occurring psychedelics, including psilocybin, psilocyn, Dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”), mescaline (excluding peyote) and ibogaine. The bill passed 5-2 and heads next to the Assembly Health Committee.
