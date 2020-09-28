Government Watch

State government
• Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 713, by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, which will protect health care operations from unintended consequences related to the implementation of the California Consumer Privacy Act.
AB 713 harmonizes the CCPA with existing confidentiality and privacy rules for certain health-related information and consequently avoids the potential unintended consequences the CCPA could have had on health-related information by safeguarding health care research, according to Mullin’s office.
