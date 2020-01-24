Government Watch

City government
• The Redwood City Council will be discussing next steps for a city-led Central Redwood City Plan including the transit district, Sequoia Station General Plan initiation, community visioning and gatekeeper process and is recommended by staff to develop a memorandum of understanding with partner transit agencies to complete technical studies and planning work, support creation of the transit district and provide direction for a community visioning process. Boundaries to be studied are expected to be El Camino Real, Whipple Avenue, Veterans Boulevard and Woodside Road.
Officials say the plan is needed to adapt to increased transit including more Caltrain service, continued work on the Dumbarton Rail Corridor and potential grade separations and additional tracks.
The council will also introduce an ordinance to set the campaign contribution limit at $1,000 for individuals and organizations for any particular election, and would exempt contributions that are returned within 72 hours of receipt as well as personal funds
Additionally, the council will discuss an increase in garbage rates.
The council meets 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at City Hall, 1017 Middlefield Road.
