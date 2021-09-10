State government
• The Legislature passed Assembly Bill 1346, authored by Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, and Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, which will phase out the sale of new gas-powered small off-road engines in California. Small off-road engines, primarily found in outdoor power equipment, emit smog-forming pollutants at levels projected to outpace those from passenger cars this year.
AB 1346 would require the California Air Resources Board to set emissions requirements for small off-road engines to zero by 2024 or whenever CARB determines is feasible. Small off-road engines emit high levels of oxides of nitrogen, reactive organic gases, and particulate matter, which adversely affect air quality and human health. By 2031, oxides of nitrogen and reactive organic gases emissions from small off-road engines are projected to be twice those from passenger cars in California, according to Berman’s office.
• Legislation authored by Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, to curb the trend toward increasingly militarized local police departments passed the California Senate Thursday.
Assembly Bill 481 would require state and local law enforcement agencies to get authorization from their governing bodies before acquiring military equipment. AB 481 will now move on to the Assembly floor for a concurrence vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.