State government
• Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, introduced Assembly Bill 2622 sponsored by the California Transit Association to accelerate the public transit industry’s complete transition to zero-emission bus fleets. AB 2622 will extend Mullin’s previous legislation (AB 784, 2019) that created a sales and use tax exemption specifically for zero-emission buses (ZEBs) purchased by California’s public transit agencies. The continuation builds on AB 784’s realized success in encouraging and easing transit agencies’ purchase of ZEBs and supports compliance with the California Air Resources Board’s 2019 Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulation requiring all public transit bus fleets to be fully zero-emission by 2040.
This proposal is being pursued in 2022, so that transit agencies have clarity on the sales and use taxes that would apply to ZEB purchases, beginning in 2024, as they begin their procurement processes which begin 18- to 24-months prior to the issuance of a purchase order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.