• The Redwood City Council Monday will consider entering into an agreement with partner agencies for studies and plans related to the creation of a new transit district and coordination with the Dumbarton Rail Corridor Project, Redwood City Station Visioning and Concept Planning, the Whipple Avenue Grade Separation Study and Reimagine SamTrans.
The discussion comes after the adoption of the Caltrain Business Plan which accounts for an increase of 12 more trains per hour per direction by 2040 and the Dumbarton Rail plan that has the potential for new transit service across the Bay and ending in Redwood City. Other considerations are the potential railroad grade separations, redevelopment around the Caltrain station and the need for more housing, particularly affordable housing.
The council will also hear an update of the city’s response to COVID-19 and consider the installation of stop signs on Harrison Avenue at Clinton Street.
The council meets 7 p.m. Monday, May 18, by Zoom via web or telephone. For web visit redwoodcity.zoom.us, select “Join” and enter Meeting ID 970 8050 0034. Use the Raise Hand feature to request to speak. You may rename your profile if you wish to remain anonymous. For dial-in comments, call *67 (669) 900-6833 (your phone number will appear on the live broadcast if *67 is not dialed prior to the phone number), enter Meeting 970 8050 0034 and press *9 to request to speak.
