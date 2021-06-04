City government
• Redwood City residents are being asked to apply for the Advisory Redistricting Committee (ARC). This 11-member body will be responsible for advising the City Council on setting the electoral boundaries for City Council districts following the 2020 U.S. Census.
An ideal candidate may have knowledge or experience in, though not limited to, the following areas: data and analysis, GIS and mapping, Redwood City’s diverse communities, working collaboratively to achieve a common goal, and community engagement strategies. Following the application deadline, all applications will be reviewed for eligibility. The City Council will hold interviews and make appointments at its June 28 meeting. The committee will meet approximately 15 times throughout the redistricting process, which must be completed no later than April 17, 2022. All applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. Visit www.redwoodcity.org/redistricting for more information and to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.