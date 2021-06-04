Government Watch

City government

• Redwood City residents are being asked to apply for the Advisory Redistricting Committee (ARC). This 11-member body will be responsible for advising the City Council on setting the electoral boundaries for City Council districts following the 2020 U.S. Census.

An ideal candidate may have knowledge or experience in, though not limited to, the following areas: data and analysis, GIS and mapping, Redwood City’s diverse communities, working collaboratively to achieve a common goal, and community engagement strategies. Following the application deadline, all applications will be reviewed for eligibility. The City Council will hold interviews and make appointments at its June 28 meeting. The committee will meet approximately 15 times throughout the redistricting process, which must be completed no later than April 17, 2022. All applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. Visit www.redwoodcity.org/redistricting for more information and to apply.

