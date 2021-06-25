Government Watch

• Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, will be holding a virtual drought town hall 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, livestreamed on his Facebook page and Assembly website. During the event, Berman will provide an update on the decreasing water supply in our area, tips for water conservation, updates on what to expect this summer in the community, information about the threats posed by extreme drought. Speakers include Tom Francis, Water Resources manager, Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency; Jeanine Jones, Interstate Resources manager and drought manager, California Department of Water Resources; Robert Seeley, Regional Community Affairs specialist, California Water Service; and Vice Chair Gary Kremen, Valley Water.

Those interested in “attending” the virtual town hall are asked to RSVP on Berman’s website, where they can also submit questions and tips for saving water: https://a24.asmdc.org/drought-town-hall.

