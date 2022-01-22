City government
• The San Mateo City Council Tuesday passed a resolution of support for universal health care coverage. While the resolution does not create a local ordinance, it does signify public support from city representatives for changes to the nation’s and state’s health care system. The council voted Jan. 18 to pass the resolution by a vote of 4-0-1, with Councilmember Eric Rodriguez abstaining.
