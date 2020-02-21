State government
• State Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, introduced legislation to bar electric and gas companies from taking a state tax deduction for any expense resulting from a decision by state regulators to penalize a utility for safety violations.
State law prohibits tax deductions for fines imposed by the government for a violation of law. Hill’s Senate Bill 1139 acknowledges and underscores the existing law, and it extends the prohibition to any attempt to write off fines, expenses paid or expenditures incurred as a result of a decision by the California Public Utilities Commission to penalize a gas or electric company in a safety violation case. The legislation, introduced Wednesday, would affect any CPUC-regulated electric or gas company that finds itself in the described situation. The bill does not specify a particular utility. However, if it becomes law, SB 1139 would immediately apply to Pacific Gas and Electric, according to Hill’s office.
City government
• The San Carlos City Council will consider placing on a future agenda an item to pay down the California Public Employees’ Retirement System. The council will also consider introducing an ordinance to amend the city’s minimum wage and adopt its 2020 strategic plan.
The council meets 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at City Hall, 600 Elm St.
