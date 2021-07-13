LOCAL GOVERNMENT
David Pollack, a San Carlos resident and executive director of the tech nonprofit FirstAID Labs, announced his candidacy for San Mateo County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder and Chief Elections Officer in the June 2022 election on Tuesday, July 13. The position is currently held by former San Mateo County Supervisor Mark Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.