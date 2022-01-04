Federal government
• U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto) and Trent Kelly (R-MS-01) announced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to bolster American semiconductor production and supply chains. The Investing in Domestic Semiconductor Manufacturing Act ensures that federal incentives to increase domestic semiconductor manufacturing include U.S. suppliers that produce the materials and manufacturing equipment that enable semiconductor manufacturing, strengthening the supply chain for semiconductors. This bill comes amid a major global shortage of semiconductors that has caused disruptions for a wide range of industries.
U.S. Sens. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) introduced companion legislation to the Investing in Domestic Semiconductor Manufacturing Act in the Senate.
