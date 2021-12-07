City government
• The San Mateo City Council named Rick Bonilla mayor and Diane Papan deputy mayor during its annual rotation Monday. Outgoing mayor Eric Rodriguez remains on the council.
• The Foster City Council named Richa Awasthi mayor and Jon Froomin vice mayor during its annual rotation Monday. Outgoing mayor Sanjay Gehani remains on the council.
