State government
• State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Assemblymember Tina McKinnor, D-Inglewood, introduced Senate Bill 4, the Affordable Housing on Faith Lands Act, to allow faith institutions such as churches, synagogues and mosques, along with nonprofit colleges, to build affordable housing on their property by-right, even if local zoning prevents this housing. SB 4 rezones the property and ensures neither the California Environmental Quality Act nor local political processes can be misused to stop these affordable housing projects. The legislation only applies to 100% affordable housing. SB 4 was introduced as SB 899 in 2020 and passed the Senate 39-0.
