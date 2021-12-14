City government
• The San Carlos City Council held its annual Monday, Dec. 13. Sara McDowell was named mayor and Adam Rak was named vice mayor. Outgoing mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan remains on the council.
Education
• The San Mateo Union High School District Board of Trustees held its annual governing board rotation Monday, Dec. 13. Peter Hanley was named president, Linda Lees Dwyer named vice president and Greg Land was named clerk. Outgoing president Robert Griffin remains on the board.
• The South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees held its annual governing board rotation Monday, Dec. 13. John Baker was named president and Mina Richardson was named vice president. Outgoing president Daina Lujan remains on the board.
