State government
• The California State Assembly Appropriations Committee voted Friday, Sept. 1, in support of Senate Bill 474 by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park. Also known as The BASIC Act, this bill creates a tiered reduction in the markups on items sold in prison canteen stores to no more than 10% above the price paid to the vendor. The current canteen markup hovers around 65% and can reach as much as 200%, making many essential food and hygiene items completely out of reach, further increasing the economic burden of incarceration on families. Recent price lists have demonstrated that prices increased at least three times this year in some facilities with toothpaste now sold for $6, coffee for $9.05, and toilet paper for $1 per roll. This is a more than 200% increase above what the average consumer would pay for these items, according to Becker’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.