• The California Legislature approved Senate Bill 410, authored by state Sen. Josh Becker, D- Menlo Park, which aims to holds utilities, like PG&E, accountable for upgrading distribution systems to ensure that California’s grid continues to sustain our transition from carbon to clean energy. SB 410 requires the Public Utilities Commission to improve existing delays in interconnections, as well as plan for future ones.
This bill, also known as The Powering Up California Act, addresses backlogs of up to a year by requiring utilities like PG&E to accelerate improvements to the electric grid and improve the capacity of energy distribution so that households and small businesses can connect their clean energy appliances to the grid.
It now heads to the governor’s office for a signature.
• The California Legislature voted to approve Senate Bill 474, authored by state Becker. Also known as The BASIC Act, this bill reduces markups on items sold in prison canteen stores and caps the markup on the price paid to the vendor for a product at 35% for four years.
It now heads to the Senate for a final vote before heading to the governor’s office for his signature.
