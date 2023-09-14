• The California Assembly passed Senate Bill 362, also known as The DELETE Act, authored by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park. SB 362 would create a one-stop-shop website to allow Californians who want to control access to their personal information to hit the “DELETE” button when it comes to a data broker’s ability to collect, maintain and sell information on them.
It now heads to the Senate for a final vote before heading to the governor’s desk for a signature.
• The Assembly passed Senate Bill 770, authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, which takes concrete steps toward universal health coverage in California. SB 770 directs the California Health and Human Services Agency to consult with the federal government to determine the necessary details of a federal waiver application for a universal health care system, such as a single payer system. The bill passed 42-15 and heads next to the Senate for sign-off before making its way to the governor for final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.