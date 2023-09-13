• The California Senate approved Senate Bills 4 and 423, authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, sending them to the governor for final approval. The bills support the production of thousands of new homes in the coming years by expanding existing housing streamlining processes and allowing churches and nonprofit colleges to build affordable housing by right.
SB 4 ensures that churches, faith institutions, and nonprofit colleges will be able to build affordable housing on their land without having to go through an expensive and difficult rezoning and discretionary approval process. The bill passed 32-2 with bipartisan support.
SB 423 extends Sen. Wiener’s SB 35 (2017). With the law sunsetting at the end of 2025, SB 423, would extend its provisions — and add strong new labor standards. The bill passed 27-7 with bipartisan support.
