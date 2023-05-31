• The California Senate passed Senate Bill 770, which directs the California Health and Human Services Agency to pursue discussions on a concrete timeline with the federal government to establish a unified health care financing system.
SB 770, authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, furthers the recommendations of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Healthy California For All Commission, which was convened in 2019 to map paths for the state to move toward “a health care delivery system for California that provides coverage and access through a unified financing system, including, but not limited to a single payer financing system.”
The bill passed 30-9 and heads next to the Assembly.
• Assembly Bill 881, authored by Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, passed the California Assembly this week. Under the bill, jury pay in criminal trials would increase from $15 a day to $100 a day for low-to-moderate income jurors.
While originally a statewide proposal, the amended legislation now creates a pilot program in five counties: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Alameda, Kern and Monterey. California, like many states, requires employers to provide time off for jury duty, but they don’t have to pay their employees while serving, according to Ting’s office.
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
