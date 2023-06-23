• U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, introduced the Weatherization Resilience and Adaptation Program Act, to provide financial assistance to low-income homeowners and affordable housing providers to adapt their property to be more resilient to disasters and extreme weather driven by climate change.
• Create a grant program administered by states and tribal governments to provide direct assistance to low-income property owners, affordable housing property owners, and the owners of manufactured home communities in adapting and making their property more resilient to disasters;
• Require states and tribal governments administering this program to conduct outreach to educate households on how they can make structural improvements to their homes and property; and
• Direct the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop and publish dwelling and property resilience and adaptation standards, which would provide guidance to states on what activities may be funded under the program.
